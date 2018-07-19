Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum Receive Identical NBA 2K19 Ratings

Uncredited/Associated Press

The 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year debate featured compelling cases for three different candidates, and while one ultimately took home the trophy, none of them were able to separate themselves from the others in terms of video game ratings.

NBA 2K19 gave Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ratings of 87:

Simmons walked away with the Rookie of the Year award, but NBA 2K19 thinks this battle is still too close to call.

Simmons felt as though he had earned a higher rating:

Mitchell also had some questions:

Perhaps one of them will find a way to end the debate by the time NBA 2K20 is released.