Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum Receive Identical NBA 2K19 Ratings

Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum Receive Identical NBA 2K19 RatingsJuly 20, 2018
The 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year debate featured compelling cases for three different candidates, and while one ultimately took home the trophy, none of them were able to separate themselves from the others in terms of video game ratings.
NBA 2K19 gave Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ratings of 87:
NBA 2K19 @NBA2K
8⃣7⃣ R.O.Y. @BenSimmons25 has got something in common with a couple of his fellow '18 rooks 👀 #NBA2K19 https://t.co/hOto3aD9K9
NBA 2K19 @NBA2K
8⃣7⃣ for the Slam Dunk Contest champ, R.O.Y. runner up, and Team 2K player @Spidadmitchell. Same rating as another notable rook 🍀 Fair or nah? https://t.co/p78IzZOkGI
NBA 2K19 @NBA2K
8⃣7⃣ for R.O.Y. candidate and Team 2K player @JayTatum0. Agree or nah? #NBA2K19 https://t.co/pvhcn70PN3
Simmons walked away with the Rookie of the Year award, but NBA 2K19 thinks this battle is still too close to call.
Simmons felt as though he had earned a higher rating:
NBA 2K19 @NBA2K
Our Australian cover athlete @BenSimmons25 wasn't thrilled with his 87 rating in #NBA2K19 Watch his reaction to finding out 😂 https://t.co/cORpPP5yOp
Ben Simmons @BenSimmons25
An 87 @Ronnie2K? I'm comin for y'all @NBA2K #NBA2K19 https://t.co/blDYkPdriH
Mitchell also had some questions:
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
2 questions @NBA2K What's my dunk rating? And who else is an 87 this year 🤔 😂 https://t.co/TGbs1Fvrez
Perhaps one of them will find a way to end the debate by the time NBA 2K20 is released.
Report: Melo Says He'll End Up on Rockets