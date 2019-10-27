Report: Cardinals' David Johnson Likely Out 2 Games; Chase Edmonds to Start

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson will miss the next two games because of an ankle injury.



ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news.

Johnson has been a key part of the offense when healthy, but the Cardinals haven't seemed to miss a beat with Chase Edmonds taking snaps out of the backfield. The second-year player burst on to the scene with a three-touchdown performance in Week 7 against the New York Giants and would be in for a big effort once again with the starter unavailable.

The receivers and tight ends will also likely see more targets in the passing game until the team is back to 100 percent.

Still, losing Johnson for any amount of time is bad for the Cardinals considering what he can do at full strength.

Even during an up-and-down 2018 season, the one-time Pro Bowler had 1,386 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. At his best, he was a superstar in 2016, with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, leading the league in both.

Injuries and lack of help around him have limited his production since, and another injury could create more problems for a once-promising career.