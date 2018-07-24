Undrafted Free Agents with the Best Chance of Making an NFL Roster

0 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As each of the 32 training camps kick into full gear this week, excitement and tension grow, especially for those players who aren't guaranteed roster spots. It's now or never to make a good first impression—which could be the difference in an undrafted free agent making a team or seeing his dream of becoming a professional athlete disappear.

A few elements often indicate where the best opportunities exist. First, the combination of an individual's skill set and attitude is crucial to garnering attention. Second, roster construction factors into decisions.

This is why it's usually preferable to go undrafted instead of being selected in the later rounds. Players and their representation can evaluate lineups to choose a destination conducive to their situation.

On the flip side, undrafted free agency is an opportunity for astute franchises to supplement their incoming classes with quality talent that fell through the cracks.

A quick glance around the league shows the importance of adding quality options once the draft concludes. Nine undrafted non-specialists either attended the 2018 Pro Bowl or were selected as alternates. Andrew Norwell, Case Keenum and Malcolm Butler signed massive free-agent deals this offseason after not hearing their names called on draft day.

A few unknowns will emerge and become crucial contributors, and this week will be the start of something special.