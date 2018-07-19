Colby Covington Reportedly Could Be Stripped of UFC Welterweight Championship

Jim Young/Associated Press

UFC officials are reportedly discussing stripping Colby Covington of the interim UFC welterweight championship.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the company wanted to book Covington against reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 in September, but Covington can't compete on that card for undisclosed reasons.

As a result, UFC is considering stripping Covington of the interim title and having Woodley face Darren Till at UFC 228 instead.

The 30-year-old Covington beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June to win the interim title. With that win, Covington improved his career record to 14-1.

Woodley last fought at UFC 214 last year when he beat Demian Maia by unanimous decision to retain the UFC welterweight title.

He originally won the championship from Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 in 2016.

The 18-3-1 Woodley has been out of action for nearly a year due to a partial labrum tearthat required surgery.

Till is an England native who boasts a professional record of 17-0-1.

His most recent fight was against Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till in May.

Although Till missed weight for that bout, he fought at catchweight and defeated Thompson by unanimous decision.

Per Helwani, no official decision has been made by UFC regarding what it will do with the welterweight title scene.