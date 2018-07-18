Jim Kelly Honored with Perseverance Award at 2018 ESPYs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

Former NFL quarterback Jim Kelly accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
Phil McCarten/Associated Press

While the 2018 ESPY Awards highlighted some of the top moments of action from around the sports world over the past year, it also shined the spotlight on those who provided inspiration to others off the field.

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was the recipient of the 2018 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance:

           

Kelly was diagnosed with cancer back in 2013 and was declared cancer-free in 2014. However, he required surgery earlier this year after the cancer returned.

The 58-year-old revealed on Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Rodak, that he will be evaluated after "something came up" recently:

"Right now it's just a checkup. It will be a checkup, but how long will I be there [until I] check out? We'll see. I still have a mouth full of stitches. I'm sure they're going to pull all of those out.

[...]

"I'm not sure what's going on. I have some things that I want to have looked at, and then we'll go from there. I don't know whether I'm going to be here for two days, four days or in and out. And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day."

It was previously revealed that he was expected to have permanent dentures inserted in September.

Amid the latest news, Kelly echoed the late Jimmy V's iconic words: "Never, ever give up." 

