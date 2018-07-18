Saints RB Alvin Kamara Is Spending His Summer Taking on All Comers in Paintball

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 18, 2018

  1. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  2. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  3. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  4. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  5. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  6. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

  7. Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳

  8. Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class

  9. One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass

  10. Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday

  11. Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏

  12. NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back

  13. Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing

  14. Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher

  15. Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?

  16. Johnny Football Is BACK!

  17. Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game

  18. Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery

  19. Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer

  20. Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh

Right Arrow Icon

Alvin Kamara has talents on and off the football field. How has he spent his free time this offseason? Watch above to see the running back take on a new sport. 

    

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football. 

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    8 Things to Know About Jurrell Casey

    NFL logo
    NFL

    8 Things to Know About Jurrell Casey

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey Will Protest During Anthem

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey Will Protest During Anthem

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Eyeing NBA, NFL Ownership?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LBJ Eyeing NBA, NFL Ownership?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Trubisky Ready to Go Toe-to-Toe with the Big Dogs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trubisky Ready to Go Toe-to-Toe with the Big Dogs

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report