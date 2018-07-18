Malik Jackson Projects Undefeated Season for Jaguars: 'I'm Calling It, 16-0'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Confidence is always a good thing, but Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson might have gone overboard when he predicted a perfect season in 2018.

"I think we're going 16-0," Jackson said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "I'm calling it, 16-0. I don't think anybody can beat us as long as we stay healthy and do what we're supposed to do."

The Jaguars are coming off a 2017 season in which they won the AFC South and reached the AFC Championship Game. Still, Jackson's proclamation is bold, to say the least.

Jacksonville plays the New England Patriots at home in Week 2 and meets the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. A matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 likely won't be easy, either.

And that's to say nothing of how much the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will improve with Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson back from injuries.

More than anything, it's hard to put a lot of faith in the Jaguars offense. Jacksonville ranked first in defensive efficiency and 16th in offensive efficiency in 2017, per Football Outsiders. As long as Blake Bortles is the starting quarterback, consistency will likely continue to be an issue.

There's no question the Jaguars are a Super Bowl contender. Bleacher Report's Chris Simms ranked them fourth in his power rankings after the 2018 draft.

Whether Jacksonville has the pieces to go undefeated is another matter entirely.