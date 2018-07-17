Ricky Seals-Jones Arrested on Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing Charges

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested Saturday on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to KTAR News.

The alleged incident occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, when Seals-Jones was denied entry to use the bathroom at the W Hotel. He allegedly became combative and shoved an employee.

The 23-year-old was an undrafted free agent who latched on with the Cardinals after an up-and-down career at Texas A&M.

Although he saw limited playing time as a rookie—including just 11.86 percent of offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference—the tight end appeared in 10 games and showcased a lot of potential for the future.

He finished the year with 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns, making the most of his opportunity.

With Jermaine Gresham coming off a torn ACL and Troy Niklas no longer on the roster, Seals-Jones has an opportunity to get a lot of playing time and become a breakout player in 2018.

However, the recent arrest could lead to some discipline from the league office under the player conduct policy.