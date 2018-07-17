Ricky Seals-Jones Arrested on Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing Charges

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 10: Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones #86 of the Arizona Cardinals on the bench during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Titans 12-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested Saturday on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to KTAR News.

The alleged incident occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, when Seals-Jones was denied entry to use the bathroom at the W Hotel. He allegedly became combative and shoved an employee.

The 23-year-old was an undrafted free agent who latched on with the Cardinals after an up-and-down career at Texas A&M.

Although he saw limited playing time as a rookie—including just 11.86 percent of offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference—the tight end appeared in 10 games and showcased a lot of potential for the future.

He finished the year with 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns, making the most of his opportunity.

With Jermaine Gresham coming off a torn ACL and Troy Niklas no longer on the roster, Seals-Jones has an opportunity to get a lot of playing time and become a breakout player in 2018.

However, the recent arrest could lead to some discipline from the league office under the player conduct policy.

