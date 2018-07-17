Cardinals GM Steve Keim Suspended 5 Weeks, Fined $200K for DUI

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals announced general manager Steve Keim has been suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 by the team following his guilty plea to extreme DUI on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will not take any additional disciplinary action.

Keim was arrested and charged with extreme DUI on July 4 after his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.19, more than twice the legal limit.

"Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family," Keim said in a statement through the club. "I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."

According to the release, Keim must undergo counseling and complete a DUI education course before he can return to his post. The $200,000 fine will also be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable," the Cardinals said in a statement. "While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them."

Keim will not be allowed to visit team facilities or be in contact with members of the organization during his suspension.