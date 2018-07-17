Jim Kelly Schedules Checkup After 'Something Came Up' in Jaw Surgery Recovery

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jim Kelly will require a previously unexpected visit to the doctor next month after a setback following his March surgery, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.

The 58-year-old had oral cancer removed during the surgery, while also getting his upper jaw constructed, but "something came up" recently that requires a follow up in New York City.

"Right now it's just a checkup," Kelly said Tuesday. "It will be a checkup, but how long will I be there [until I] check out? We'll see. I still have a mouth full of stitches. I'm sure they're going to pull all of those out.

Kelly was first diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgeries that year and in 2014 before being declared cancer-free. He then underwent a 12-hour procedure in March to remove oral cancer.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of uncertainty with his upcoming visit.

"I don't know whether I'm going to be here for two days, four days or in and out," he added. "And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day."

Kelly will be honored Wednesday at the 2018 ESPYs with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The 11-year NFL veteran spent his entire NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, leading the team to four straight Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.