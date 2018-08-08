Thibaut Courtois' Real Madrid Transfer from Chelsea Agreed for Reported £35M

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois is set to join Real Madrid after Chelsea announced on Wednesday they have agreed a fee for the goalkeeper.

Chelsea noted that the transfer is pending the agreement of personal terms and Courtois passing a medical. Mateo Kovacic will move from Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge on loan as part of the deal.

Earlier Wednesday, Kristof Terreur reported Real Madrid will pay "around" £35 million for his services.

The Belgium international is set to replace Keylor Navas as the No. 1 between the posts in the Spanish capital.

Courtois only has a year left on his contract with the Blues, so Real have struck something of a bargain deal for one of the best goalkeepers in the game. His contract situation made Courtois more appealing to Los Merengues than Brazil ace Alisson, per MailOnline's Pete Jenson.

The 26-year-old was one of the stars of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, earning the Golden Glove award as the best keeper at the tournament.

He proved his worth as an agile shot-stopper:

Courtois also won two Premier League titles, a League Cup and FA Cup at Chelsea. He returned to Stamford Bridge in 2014 after a prolonged loan spell with Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid, with whom he won the UEFA Europa League, Copa del Rey and La Liga:

Adding Courtois means Los Blancos have ended their protracted interest in Manchester United star and Spain No. 1 David De Gea. Yet as good as De Gea is, there isn't much to choose between him and Courtois, so Real can still feel content to have gotten a great deal for a standout stopper who makes the UEFA Champions League holders stronger.