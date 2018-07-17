Bryce Harper Accused of Cheating by Cubs Fans in HR Derby Win vs. Kyle Schwarber

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs fans are crying foul after Bryce Harper defeated Kyle Schwarber to win the 2018 Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post posted an image on Twitter of Cubs fans accusing Harper of cheating:

Per Tim Bannon of the Chicago Tribune, official derby rules state a batted ball must hit the ground before the next pitch is thrown.

It's clear from the highlights of the final 30 seconds of Harper's round that Ron Harper, Bryce's dad, didn't get a copy of the rulebook before throwing caution to the wind.

Harper's second swing during bonus time gave him a 19-18 win over Schwarber, sending the crowd at Nationals Park into a state of frenzy.

At least Cubs fans can take solace knowing their team has the best record in the National League at the All-Star break.