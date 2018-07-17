Mexico Women's Ice Hockey Team Has Eye on 2022 Olympic Participation

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 17, 2018

  1. Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours

  2. Ronaldo's First Day at Juventus Was Epic

  3. The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup

  4. Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds

  5. Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments

  6. Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious'

  7. Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life

  8. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  9. OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge

  10. Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste

  11. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  12. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  13. England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home'

  14. He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps

  15. Training with Neymar Looks Like Fun

  16. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  17. Car Jumping Is Pure Motor Mayhem

  18. 150-Foot Waterslide Is Simply Epic

  19. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  20. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

Right Arrow Icon

Based in Mexico City,, Selección Feminil Mexicana de Hockey sobre Hielo started in 2014 by three women that came together wanting to start the first women’s national team for Mexico. They’ve defeated the Men’s National team in a huge upset, and training for the 2022 Winter Olympics hoping to be the first Latin American team to compete in ice hockey.

#TradeYourHeroForMine is a limited edition trading card series that tells the story of Mexico’s National Women’s Ice Hockey Team. Selección Femenil Mexicana de Hockey is now the highest ranked National female sports team in Mexico.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Film:
Director + DP: Elena Parasco
B Camera: Alonso Mejia
Production: Contenido Neto Producciones
Editor + Colorist: Carlos Flores
Original Score: Andy Huckvale
Sound Design: Bobb Barito
Title Sequence DP: Nick Wiesner
Announcer VO: Ximena Balmori

Trading Cards:
Photographer: Elena Parasco
Designer: Ana Thompson
Team: Selección Nacional Femenil de Hockey sobre Hielo
Casting: Akrav Agency (Sarah Benjamin NYC; Tania Nieblati CDMX)

Production: Alonso Mejia, Contenido Neto Producciones (CDMX)
AD: Anna Ritsch
Wardrobe Stylist: Jocelyn Carona
Hair + Make-Up: Adrian González
PA: Astrid Cortés
Translations: Edgar Duran D’Gyves
Post: Urban / CVLT Studio
BTS Photography: Anna Ritsch

Related

    How Did So Many Teams Pass on J.D. Martinez?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Did So Many Teams Pass on J.D. Martinez?

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    World Cup Changed Pogba from Heel to Hero

    Featured logo
    Featured

    World Cup Changed Pogba from Heel to Hero

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    What If Kobe and LBJ Were Teammates?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What If Kobe and LBJ Were Teammates?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy or Sell on Fantasy's Riskiest Picks

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Buy or Sell on Fantasy's Riskiest Picks

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report