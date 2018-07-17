Mexico Women's Ice Hockey Team Has Eye on 2022 Olympic Participation

Paris Has Been Partying for 48 Hours Ronaldo's First Day at Juventus Was Epic The Best Photos from the 2018 World Cup Blind Skateboarder Is Defying the Odds Relive Some of the World Cup's Best Moments Happy 30th Birthday to 'The Notorious' Town with World Cup Fever Brings Rocket League to Life Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home' He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps Training with Neymar Looks Like Fun Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ Car Jumping Is Pure Motor Mayhem 150-Foot Waterslide Is Simply Epic LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Right Arrow Icon

Based in Mexico City,, Selección Feminil Mexicana de Hockey sobre Hielo started in 2014 by three women that came together wanting to start the first women’s national team for Mexico. They’ve defeated the Men’s National team in a huge upset, and training for the 2022 Winter Olympics hoping to be the first Latin American team to compete in ice hockey.

#TradeYourHeroForMine is a limited edition trading card series that tells the story of Mexico’s National Women’s Ice Hockey Team. Selección Femenil Mexicana de Hockey is now the highest ranked National female sports team in Mexico.

