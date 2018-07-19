Contract-Year Players with the Most to Prove in 2018

0 of 10

Technically, more than 1,000 NFL players are entering the final year of their contracts.

The vast majority of them will never strike gold in free agency, while a select few are destined to hit the jackpot almost regardless of what happens in 2018 (Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Odell Beckham Jr., to name a few).

But then there are high-caliber players who have yet to consistently shine but have done enough in their football lives (either on or below the NFL stage) that superb 2018 contract years could make them super-rich and wildly famous.

Here are 10 such players.