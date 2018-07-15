Wimbledon 2018 Results: Men's Final Score and Early US Open Predictions

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title after beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets in the men's final, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) on Sunday. It's a 13th Grand Slam title for Djokovic and a first since 2016.

He can make it 14 with a win at the upcoming 2018 US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, starting in late August.

The new champion was hardly pushed by the conqueror of Roger Federer, who looked overwhelmed by both the occasion and an opponent returning to vintage form.

Djokovic raced through the final on Centre Court, taking the first set with ease, before building a commanding 4-1 lead in the second after collecting a pair of break points.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Things didn't go as smoothly in the third set, as Anderson showed the fighting spirit that defined his run to the final.

Djokovic can now set his sights on continuing his revival by winning a third US Open title. However, the player who has returned to the top 10 in the ATP rankings after his victory at the All England Club, can expect both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to have points to prove in New York.

Djokovic Will Dominate Against the Serve on the Hard Court

While he's traditionally thrived on slower hard courts, Djokovic could be set to dominate on the faster surface at Flushing Meadows. The way he dismantled the Anderson serve on the grass at SW19 showed the range of Djokovic's attacks in the return game:

If Djokovic can wreck the powerful serve-and-volley players on grass, he should smother serves on a quick hard court. Expect him to lead the way for break points converted in New York and use his defence and return game as the foundation for another grand slam win.

Djokovic Can Set a Faster Pace in New York

After a Wimbledon tournament defined by marathon-length five-set matches, Djokovic and the other players will welcome the abbreviated format at the U.S. Open.

He went to five sets in the semi-final against Nadal. The pair were forced to play over two days after Anderson and John Isner had produced the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history, clocking six hours and 35 minutes.

It proved significant as Anderson appeared out of gas on Centre Court:

Djokovic took full advantage by setting a fast pace to take the opening two sets:

His ability to break serve with a deadly array of returns will quickly put Open opponents in a hole they will struggle to get out of.

If he is taken to a fifth, Djokovic's game will be perfectly suited to the format preferred in New York:

Djokovic Will Need to Beat Both Federer and Nadal

Federer, a five-time winner at Flushing Meadows, will be determined to bounce back after being seen off at the quarter-final stage by Anderson at Wimbledon.

It's going to be a similar story for Nadal, who won't easily forget how Djokovic got the better of him in the last four in England. The Spaniard will arrive in New York as the defending champion, having added his third U.S. Open title in 2017.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Nadal has both the recent pedigree on this surface, as well as the subtle range of serve, to make it to another final. Expect both he and Federer to join Djokovic at the semi-final stage, with the latter facing both of his great rivals and having to overcome them to claim a 14th grand slam.

Prediction: Djokovic to Win Third US Open title