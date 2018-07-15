SI: Players 'Receive a Total of $1,500 in Per Diem' at NBA Summer League

John Locher/Associated Press

For many players at the Las Vegas Summer League, the annual event is an opportunity to impress teams and perhaps land a roster spot ahead of NBA training camps. But the players also get paid, albeit a fraction of what they could receive in an NBA contract.

According to Jake Fischer of SI.com, "Players receive a total of $1,500 in per diem during the 12-day league. Teams can distribute that cash in one complete payment upon arriving in Sin City. Some choose to provide the funds on a daily $125 or bi-daily $250 basis."

Stretched out over a full year, that payment would equate to a salary of $45,600.

