SI: Players 'Receive a Total of $1,500 in Per Diem' at NBA Summer League

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

Utah Jazz's Naz Mitrou-Long passes the ball as Orlando Magic's Chance Comanche (20) defends during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

For many players at the Las Vegas Summer League, the annual event is an opportunity to impress teams and perhaps land a roster spot ahead of NBA training camps. But the players also get paid, albeit a fraction of what they could receive in an NBA contract.

According to Jake Fischer of SI.com, "Players receive a total of $1,500 in per diem during the 12-day league. Teams can distribute that cash in one complete payment upon arriving in Sin City. Some choose to provide the funds on a daily $125 or bi-daily $250 basis."

Stretched out over a full year, that payment would equate to a salary of $45,600.

              

