Michael Irvin Agrees with HOF's Choice Not to Mention Terrell Owens Individually

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Michael Irvin has no problem with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's decision not to acknowledge Terrell Owens individually during next month's enshrinement ceremony.

Per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, Irvin addressed the situation with Owens' induction on Saturday during the National Fantasy Football Convention:

"We can't spend this moment for all these other guys talking about the guy that is not here. You cannot do that and take that away. He's doing his own thing wherever he's doing his own thing, and God bless him. And when they mention the class they'll mention him, but why should you steal those other guys' moment because of the decision of this one?"

Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan said on Wednesday that Owens, who will be speaking at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on the day of the Hall of Fame ceremony, would not be mentioned because "he's not here," per Talk of Fame Sports Network's Clark Judge.



Owens was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his third year on the ballot. This year's ceremony will take place on Aug. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.