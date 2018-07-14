Wimbledon Tennis 2018 Women's Final: Predictions for Angelique Kerber at US Open

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber claimed her first Wimbledon title with a straight-sets win over Serena Williams on Centre Court on Saturday. The German will now hope she can win a second U.S. Open title when she returns to New York in August.

The tournament at Flushing Meadows begins on August 27, and Kerber will be expected to improve on a disappointing showing in 2017. The German came into the tournament as defending champion but was beaten in the first round by Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Kerber was only seeded 11th at Wimbledon, but the top 10 seeds all exited the tournament early to give her an easier run to the final, but Williams was always going to be a tough test in the final. The American was the favourite for victory, but Kerber sprung a surprise by winning 6-3, 6-3 in 67 minutes.

Predictions

The newly-crowned Wimbledon champion showed real tenacity and nous to see off Williams on Centre Court.

The German also made very few errors during the match:

While she is known for her counter-punching game, she can also play aggressively, as she did against Williams to win Wimbledon.

WTA Insider highlighted how she attacked the American's second serve:

Kerber's win continues a remarkably consistent year after her disappointing 2017. She reached the semi-finals in Melbourne and the quarter-finals of the 2018 French Open.

She is now expected to rise to No. 4 in the rankings, per Record's Jose Morgado:

Kerber will head to New York already knowing exactly what it takes to win Grand Slam titles on hard courts. Her first came at the 2016 Australian Open, when she beat Williams in three sets. Her second was at the U.S. Open in 2016, when she saw off Karolina Pliskova in the final.

She will not lack for confidence after her Wimbledon victory and should be feared, as shown by freelance writer Tumaini Carayol:

Williams will also be a threat in New York as she bids to lift the title at Flushing Meadows for the seventh time.

Reaching the Wimbledon final in just her fourth tournament back after maternity leave was a remarkable achievement, and Williams said it's just the start, per freelance writer Ben Rothenberg:

There will also be plenty of other players with plenty to prove at the U.S. Open after disappointing Wimbledon campaigns.

Defending Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the second round, as did Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, and world No. 1 Simona Halep exited in the third round.

Kerber will probably not be the favourite for the U.S. Open, but on this form she has a great chance of making it to the semi-finals.