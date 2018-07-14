Woman Suing Marcell Dareus Requests List of Sexual Partners from Jaguars DT

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Marcell Dareus #99 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up on the field prior to the start of their game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Logan Bowles/Getty Images

A woman who filed a lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus for allegedly giving her herpes in April has requested a complete list of his sexual partners.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported the woman's court filing also seeks information regarding the NFL player's use of prescription drugs and receipts for "each and every instance that [Dareus] purchased condoms or other sexual protection in the last 10 years."

TMZ noted the judge in the case has not yet requested him to produce any of those details, though.

A.J. Perez of USA Today reported the woman, who's only listed as "Jane Doe" in the court documents filed in Florida, wrote she awoke in a Houston hotel room with "no recollection of a sexual encounter" with Dareus.

She confirmed they engaged in consensual sex the next two days before she was diagnosed with herpes later in the same week, per Perez. She's seeking over $15,000 in damages as part of the sexual assault suit.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reported another woman filed a lawsuit accusing Dareus of sexual assault in January 2017. The woman said she resisted his initial advances before blacking out during a party at a mansion he rented in Florida. The suit states she woke up next to him and "began to immediately realize that there had been sexual physical acts upon her person."

No criminal charges have been filed against Dareus concerning the allegations in both lawsuits.

Dareus was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Jags in October. He's appeared in 100 NFL regular-season games since the Bills selected him with the third overall pick in the 2011 draft.

  

