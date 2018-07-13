Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period overtime the shootout session of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After helping the Vegas Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has signed a new contract with the team. 

Fleury announced through the team's official Twitter he signed a three-year extension on Friday:

Per NHL.com's Gary Lawless, Fleury will earn an average of $7 million per season on his new contract.

When the Golden Knights were filling out their roster during the NHL expansion draft in June 2017, Fleury was selected with their 29th overall pick. He was left unprotected by the Pittsburgh Penguins, who originally drafted him No. 1 overall in 2003. 

The 33-year-old Fleury went 29-13-4 in 46 starts for the Golden Knights and set career-bests with a 2.24 goals against average and 92.7 save percentage. 

Vegas joined the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues as the only teams in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final in its first season. The Golden Knights were defeated in the championship series by the Washington Capitals in five games.

