Randy Moss Goes Off on Shannon Sharpe on Twitter

Randy Moss Goes Off on Shannon Sharpe on TwitterJuly 13, 2018
Longtime NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, sent a pointed message to Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe via Twitter on Thursday night.
Randy Moss @RandyMoss
@ShannonSharpe DO U HAVE A PROB WIT ME?everytime u mention me its ALWAYS negative!!I'm trying to live in peace but it seems since u have a national spotlight ur always bashing.what do u get outta tht??I dont have ur # and I'm not here 4 the trolls but if u do PLS lmk!!!
Sharpe was quick to reply:
shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe
@RandyMoss, IF* you want to discuss “ANYTHING” with me.? You can easily get my contact info since we know some of the same ppl. https://t.co/SSrJjomLIM
In 2013, Sharpe ridiculed Moss' declaration that he was the best wideout in NFL history.
"Moss is out of his mind," he said. "I mean, you can debate every position in the NFL as to who's better, but the only position you can't debate is wide receiver. It's Jerry Rice. It's not even close."
While it's unlikely those comments sparked Moss' current displeasure five years later, perhaps this feud has been boiling under the surface for a while.
Whatever the reason, it's now out for the public to see.
