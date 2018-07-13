Randy Moss Goes Off on Shannon Sharpe on Twitter

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

Former NFL player Randy Moss comments on ESPN before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Longtime NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, sent a pointed message to Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe via Twitter on Thursday night.

Sharpe was quick to reply:

In 2013, Sharpe ridiculed Moss' declaration that he was the best wideout in NFL history.

"Moss is out of his mind," he said. "I mean, you can debate every position in the NFL as to who's better, but the only position you can't debate is wide receiver. It's Jerry Rice. It's not even close."

While it's unlikely those comments sparked Moss' current displeasure five years later, perhaps this feud has been boiling under the surface for a while.

Whatever the reason, it's now out for the public to see.

