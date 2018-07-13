Coach in LaVar Ball's JBA Curses At, Shoves Player During Game

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

Chicago Ballers head coach Edward Denard shoved, head-butted and cursed at one of his players during a game in LaVar Ball's Junior Basketball Association on Thursday.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Ballislife.com (Warning: Some language NSFW), Denard got physical with forward Montrell Dixson and verbally berated him:

Chicago went on to lose 115-97 to the Seattle Ballers at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

After Denard pushed Dixson twice with his fists, Dixson could be heard saying in the huddle, "Hey, that's my bad, I guess."

Denard then yelled, "Get the f--king ball. Stop being a b---h," before knocking his forehead into the side of Dixson's face.

After Dixson said something in response, Denard said: "What you gonna do? What you gonna do, huh? What the f--k you gonna do?"

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, neither Denard nor Dixson has responded to requests for comments on the incident.

Nobody involved with the league has released a statement on the matter either.

Dixson played at Neosho County Community College in Kansas last season, according to the school's official website.



The 26-year-old Denard had stints at Illinois-Chicago, New Orleans and Chicago State as a player from 2010 to 2014, and he also served as an assistant coach at Chicago State.

Ball founded the JBA in an effort to create an alternative to the NCAA for high school and junior college players who want to play professionally.

The league is in the midst of its inaugural season.