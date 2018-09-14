Joe Mixon Reportedly Will Undergo Surgery After Knee Injury; Out 2 Weeks

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery Saturday after a small particle was dislodged in his knee during Thursday night's 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mixon is expected to miss two weeks with the injury, per Schefter.

Mixon was taken to the locker room in the first half but returned to finish out the game with the score close.

"I had to talk myself [into] going back in," Mixon said, per the Bengals' official website. "It's mental toughness. It was real hard … It felt weird. The knee was hurting. The mental side of it is you always want to play 100 percent. When it's bothering you, it's hard mentally. I just had to check back in mentally and tough it out physically."

He finished the game with 84 yards on 21 carries, adding one reception for three yards.

Pelissero noted Mixon will seek a second opinion to see if a procedure is necessary. If he goes under the knife, he will likely miss time.

Mixon enjoyed a solid rookie season after the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. He rushed for 626 yards and four touchdowns on 178 carries and added 30 catches for 287 yards while splitting snaps with Giovani Bernard and the since-departed Jeremy Hill.

The 22-year-old University of Oklahoma product dealt with a concussion and an ankle injury during his debut campaign. He missed just two games, though.

Giovani Bernard figures to receive the lion's share of the snaps in the Cincinnati backfield. It should also lead to more opportunities for Tra Carson and Mark Walton, especially on the early rushing downs.

Ultimately, Mixon has the tools to eventually become a three-down workhorse for the Bengals offense, but a crowded backfield depth chart has prevented it. Cincinnati will benefit from that depth with the second-year rusher is forced out of the lineup for a while.