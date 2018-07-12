Terrell Owens Won't Have His Name Announced at 2018 Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Terrell Owens is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, but he has chosen not to attend the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.

As a result, his name will not be announced during either the Gold Jacket ceremony Friday or the induction ceremony Saturday.

"The focus is on the guys who are here," Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan said, via Talk of Fame Network's Clark Judge, adding: "There's no reason to bring him up as an individual. He's not here."

Owens declined his invitation to the ceremony back in June after he failed to be voted in during his first two years on the ballot:

He further explained his decision to ESPN's Marcellus Wiley:

Instead of making the trip to Canton, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga product will be giving his Hall of Fame speech at his alma mater:

Owens' decision to skip the official induction ceremony is unprecedented. As a result, Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker released a statement via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, to address the matter.

"We are disappointed but will respect Terrell's decision not to participate in the enshrinement," Baker said. "While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL's 99th season."

Many, including the wideout himself, are in disbelief that it took Owens this long to be inducted. After all, he put together one of the greatest careers in NFL history. He hauled in 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.

While Owens will not be a part of the official ceremony, he and seven other legends will achieve football immortality. Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher will be inducted alongside Owens in the Class of 2018.