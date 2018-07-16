Simms & Lefkoe Mailbag: Garrett or Mack? Simms vs. Applewhite, Scariest Players

Bleacher Report

It's another Simms & Lefkoe Mailbag!

On today's episode of the show, Chris and Adam discuss their favorite Aaron Rodgers moment, Drew Brees' prime, Simms' college rivalry with Major Applewhite, the complexity of New England's offense, and much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

