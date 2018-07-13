Fantasy Football 2018: Creative Team Names and Early Keeper Advice

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

By now, most of you have probably gotten emails from the websites you play fantasy football on to let you know your league is up for renewal.

You know what that means? It's time: Fantasy football is back on the horizon.

To help soothe that craving, why don't we look at some keeper rankings and some creative and funny (at least in my own head) team names?

Let's go to work.

Creative Team Names

1. It Ertz When Eifert

2. Guns & Rosen (Athlon Sports)

3. Julio Think You Are? (Athlon Sports)

4. 13 Reasons Ajayi (Athlon Sports)

5. Rollin' With Mahomies (Sports Feel Good Stories)



6. Make AmariCarr Great Again (Sports Feel Good Stories)

7. You Kaepernick The Future (Athlon Sports)

8. Breesus Christ

9. Plaxidentally Shot

10. Dakstreet Boys (Sporting News)

11. Ingram Toenails (Sporting News)

12. DeathErtztificate (Sporting News)

13. Sorry Mr. Jackson, I'm 4 Real

14. Fournetteflix and Chill (Sporting News)

15. Golden Tate Warriors (Athlon Sports)

I tried to come up with a few on my own here. "Sorry Mr. Jackson, I'm 4 Real" might be a bit of a stretch, but it's meant to pay homage to Outkast's "Ms. Jackson."

Also, any time you can find a way to implement a player's name with a rock band such as Guns N' Roses, I'm in. It was also somewhat surprising to see a name that relates to the Netflix television show 13 Reasons Why, too.

Finally, while not the most timely reference, I have to give credit to a friend for "Plaxidentally Shot."

Top 25 Keeper Rankings

1. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

3. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

5. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

6. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

9. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

11. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

16. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

19. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

21. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

22. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

23. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

24. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

25. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

It should be noted that when it comes to ranking keeper players, it's a bit of an inexact science.

The rankings above are more general, whereas there are different keeper rules for every league, and every league also drafts players differently round-to-round each year.

For example, perhaps you're choosing between Odell Beckham Jr. as a first-round pick and Alvin Kamara in a late round.

According to these rankings, you would go with Beckham, but in that scenario I'd choose Kamara because of the proposed difference in round value in this scenario. (In keeper leagues, you have to surrender the corresponding pick in the round you selected the player to retain him—so Beckham would cost another first-round pick if that's where you selected him last year.)

In 2017, Kamara had an average draft position of the late 13th round and was incredibly productive.

Since he's expected to be in a similar role this year, would you rather surrender a first-round pick for Beckham or lose a 13th-rounder for a guy who is likely to go in the first this year anyway?

Keeping players based off of where you drafted them is a major component in being competitive year by year in these formats.

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list is Dalvin Cook, though. He played in just four games in his rookie season, so why is he so highly rated?

Well, in his brief stint, he was productive enough that it's his job this time around. Behind him are guys such as Latavius Murray, who won't overthrow Cook. Also, the Minnesota Vikings offense will be productive in 2018, leading to more opportunities for the wide receiver.

He's a player you want to keep around, depending on the draft pick he would cost.

However, any of these top players would be smart to hold on to for this upcoming season. Especially someone such as Rob Gronkowski, who may not have many more seasons left in the tank.

Use him while you can.