NFL Training Camps 2018: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Believe it or not, it is well under a month until the start of the NFL preseason, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame game.

We will see the greats like Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and plenty more be inducted this year.

But you know what's even more exciting? It is less than two months until the season kicks off with defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons.

Below, we'll look at all the training camp dates and locations and also look at three storylines to keep an eye on as we inch closer and closer to the official start of the 2018 NFL season.

AFC

Baltimore: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, MD; Rookies - 7/11, Veterans - 7/18

Buffalo: St. John Fisher College, Rochester, NY; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/25

Cleveland: Cleveland Browns Training Complex, Berea, OH; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Denver: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, CO; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/27

Houston: The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Indianapolis: Grand Park, Westfield, IN; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

Jacksonville: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL; Rookies - 7/18, Veterans - 7/25

Kansas City: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, MO; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

LA Chargers: Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, CA; Rookies - 7/27, Veterans - 7/27

Miami: Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie, FL; Rookies - 7/18, Veterans - 7/25

New England: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

NY Jets: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, NJ; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/26

Oakland: Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, CA; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/26

Pittsburgh: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/25

Tennessee: Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, TN, Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

NFC

Arizona: University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, AZ; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/27

Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/26

Carolina: Wofford College, Spartanburg, SC; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Chicago: Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL; Rookies - 7/16, Veterans - 7/19

Dallas: Marriott Residence Inn, Oxnard, CA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Detroit: Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, MI; Rookies - 7/19, Veterans - 7/26

Green Bay: St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI; Rookies - 7/25 7/25

LA Rams: University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/25

Minnesota: TCO Performance Center, Eagan, MN; Rookies - 7/24, Veterans - 7/27

New Orleans: New Orleans Saints Training Facility, Metairie, LA; Rookies - 7/18, Veterans - 7/25

NY Giants: Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ; Rookies - 7/22, Veterans - 7/25

Philadelphia: NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, PA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

San Francisco: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, CA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Seattle: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, WA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Tampa Bay: One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, FL; Rookies - 7/23, Veterans - 7/25

Washington: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center Richmond, VA; Rookies - 7/25, Veterans - 7/25

Dates via NFL.com



Top Storylines to Watch

LeSean McCoy Fallout

Unfortunately, we're kicking this off on a negative note, but this is an important story to watch.

In case you hadn't heard yet, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of domestic violence after the Instagram user "Miamor_i_adore" released a horrific image of McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon with cuts and bruises on her face.

The image has since been deleted.

Since the initial accusation, the Buffalo Bills have released a statement, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The Milton, Georgia, police department released its report on a home invasion and robbery at Cordon's residence on Tuesday morning, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Cordon's attorney released a statement describing the assailant as a "male intruder," according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

McCoy denies the allegation.

If these accusations are corroborated, it's an issue that's obviously bigger than football, but he would face a suspension and/or perhaps even be cut from the Bills roster.

Before jumping the gun, this story is assured to unfold more and more as the days go on.

This will be a major headline to follow as we approach training camp.

Rookie Quarterbacks

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

On a lighter note, we have a bevy of incoming rookie quarterbacks, none of which are slated to start Week 1.

Yet.

We have Josh Rosen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold who play for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, respectively, all set to be behind incumbent starters on the depth chart.

However, if you look at those ahead of them on the depth chart, they're not exactly mainstay superstars that can't be pushed aside.

Players like Sam Bradford, Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor, Josh McCown and A.J. McCarron are those starters we're referring to.

How many of these five rookies could we see start? Who will start first?

Here's a prediction: All five of them will start at least one game and Allen will get the nod first, perhaps out of training camp and the preseason based off of his competition.

We're set to see a new wave of quarterback talent infiltrate the NFL, but when will that time come?

We'll just have to wait and see.

Marcel Dareus Legal Issues

This has not been a good week for positive NFL headlines.

On Wednesday, Chris Parenteau of News4Jax reported Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcel Dareus is being sued by a Texas woman who says he had sex with her while she was unconscious and failed to disclose he had a sexually transmitted disease.

Furthermore, Dareus is also facing a second lawsuit in which a woman from Florida has said Dareus sexually assaulted her, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Both McCoy and Dareus could now be on the hook to not only be suspended from the NFL or cut from their respective franchises, but they could also face hefty legal proceedings moving forward.

Dareus was set to be a part of a stout Jaguars defense that is seeking a trip to the Super Bowl in 2018, but like McCoy, these issues need to be addressed first and foremost.