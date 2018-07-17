British Open 2018: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth will be looking to defend his British Open title at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland, in 2018, but recent history is against him.

Eight of the last nine winners of golf's oldest major have all been first-time champions, and Padraig Harrington was the last to win back-to-back Opens in 2008.

As ever, there is a strong field for the Open, led by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, 2014 champion Rory McIlroy, the in-form Justin Rose, champion Spieth and three-time Claret Jug winner Tiger Woods.

All the action kicks off on Thursday, with 1985 champion Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer and Andy Sullivan leading the way in the opening threesome at 6:35 a.m. BST (1:35 a.m. ET).



Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from all four days on Sky Sports Golf (coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. BST on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. BST on Saturday and 8 a.m. BST on Sunday).

Meanwhile, the first two days of the 147th Open Championship will be broadcast in the United States by the Golf Channel from 1:30 a.m. ET, and NBC will show the weekend's action from 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also find coverage from across the four days on the tournament's website.

Full odds for the tournament can be found via OddsShark. Here are the top 10 favourites:



Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1



Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Carnoustie provides even the best players in the world with a challenge.

When the course last hosted the Open in 2007, Harrington prevailed in a play-off against Sergio Garcia after both finished seven under par for the tournament.

There was also a play-off eight years earlier in 1999 when Paul Lawrie triumphed against Justin Leonard and Jean van de Velde.

The trio finished the tournament tied on six over par, with the Frenchman famously walking to the 18th tee on Sunday with a three-shot lead only to card a disastrous triple-bogey seven.

Lawrie was the last Scottish winner of the Open. Russell Knox, Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson, Lyle and amateur Sam Locke will be looking to emulate him in 2018, but a home winner seems unlikely.

From just over the border in England, though, Rose has a fine chance.

His best result at the Open remains 1998 at Royal Birkdale—he finished in a tie for fourth as an amateur.

However, the 37-year-old's consistency and excellent scrambling skills make him a good candidate to prevail in the historically nasty conditions at Carnoustie.

Predicted winner: Justin Rose by two shots.