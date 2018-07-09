France vs. Belgium Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Belgium will be bidding for its first-ever berth in a World Cup final when they battle neighboring European soccer powerhouse France on Tuesday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final matchup at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Belgium advanced to the final four in thrilling fashion, knocking off heavily favored Brazil by a 2-1 score as +275 underdogs last Friday, but must now face a French side that is gunning for their third berth in the final since 1998 after disposing of Uruguay with a 1-0 win as +100 favorites in last week's quarter-final clash.

World Cup betting line: France opened as a +140 favorite (wager $100 to win $140); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.1-1.0, France (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark FC podcast on iTunes or at OddsSharkFC.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top World Cup betting news.

France vs. Belgium World Cup Matchup Analysis

Belgium have emerged as a potent offensive force at this year's tournament. The Red Devils lead all sides with 14 goals scored, continuing a trend that has seen them score four or more goals on nine occasions during their formidable 24-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Romelu Lukaku led the attack early in the tournament with consecutive two-goal outings but has since been held off the scoresheet while six different shooters have handled the scoring in the squad's past three outings.

The Belgians have also played responsible soccer in their own end, limiting opponents to four or fewer shots on target in four of five tournament outings, and to just five total goals. However, Belgium must contend with a French attack which has scored on each of its last six shots on target including each of their goals in a 4-3 Round-of-16 victory over Argentina as +140 chalk.

Les Bleus ride a 7-2-0 win-loss record in their past nine games across all competitions into Tuesday's contest, and are also 3-0-0 in three previous meetings with Belgium at international tournaments, including a 4-2 victory at the 1986 World Cup that earned them a third-place finish.

All 2018 World Cup odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.