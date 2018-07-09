DeMarco Murray Says He Has Talked to 4-5 Teams, Turned Down Saints Tryout

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

DeMarco Murray is still looking for a new home after being released by the Tennessee Titans back in March, and there has been some interest in the veteran running back around the league.

Murray revealed on The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t Rotoworld) that he has talked to "four or five teams" and that he turned down a tryout with the New Orleans Saints in June as he waits for "the right opportunity."

Now 30 years old, he said that he has stayed in shape and hopes to sign before training camp.

Murray is at the age where running backs tend to hit the proverbial wall. However, it was just two seasons ago he made the Pro Bowl by piling up 1,664 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.

While sharing the backfield with Derrick Henry last year, Murray ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He added 39 receptions for 266 yards and one score through the air.

The numbers indicate he still has something left in the tank at this point in his career.

Murray made it clear he's not looking for individual stats or money. Winning is his No. 1 priority, as he has made the playoffs just twice in seven years. He missed last year's postseason due to a knee injury. The veteran did acknowledge, though, that the Philadelphia Eagles are in his past, not his future.

It appears as though Murray is in ongoing talks with a handful of teams, so now he must figure out which team is the best fit and gives him a chance to chase his Super Bowl dreams.