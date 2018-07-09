Brandon Pettigrew Arrested, Allegedly Punched Police Officer 3X in the Chest

Uncredited/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Brandon Pettigrew has been charged with "two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness" after an incident in Pittsburgh Monday, according to Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pettigrew "allegedly punched a police officer three times in the chest," per Nick Matoney of WTAE.com.

The incident began as a dispute over payment for a limousine.

Per Bradbury, the former Detroit Lions tight end "refused to pay a $97 limousine fare" before authorities were called. According to police, Pettigrew was "visibly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet" and "refused to identify himself to officers" and then "became 'more upset' and moved toward the officers" before punches were thrown.

Officers then drew their Tasers but didn't fire as Pettigrew relented and was handcuffed.

Pettigrew, 33, last played in an NFL game for the Lions in the 2015 season. He was waived by the team in Dec. 2016 after recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the close of the 2015 campaign.