Terrell Owens to Give HOF Speech at Tennessee Chattanooga, Skip Canton Ceremony

Terrell Owens announced Tuesday that he will give his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Aug. 4.

The legendary NFL wide receiver's decision came on the heels of announcing in June that he would not attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Owens' Hall of Fame speech will take place on the same day as the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2018.

The 44-year-old Owens revealed that his speech will begin at 3:17 p.m. ET at Tennessee-Chattanooga's McKenzie Arena, and it will be free to the public.

Owens starred at Tennessee-Chattanooga before the San Francisco 49ers took him with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft.

After Owens said in June he would not attend the enshrinement in Canton, Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker released the following statement, per ESPN.com: "We are disappointed but will respect Terrell's decision not to participate in the enshrinement. While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL's 99th season."

T.O. was not chosen to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 or 2017 despite his elite numbers.

In 15 NFL seasons with the Niners, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Owens registered 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.

He ranks eighth all-time in receptions, second in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns.

Owens is part of a Hall of Fame class that includes GM Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss and linebacker Brian Urlacher.