Jay Cutler Says He's 'Probably' Done with Football in 'Very Cavallari' Teaser

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Longtime NFL quarterback Jay Cutler said he's "probably" set to retire from football, but he won't make a final decision until the 2018 season starts in September.

Cutler signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins last August following Ryan Tannehill's season-ending injury. In a teaser for the new E! show Very Cavallari, Cutler told his wife, Kristin Cavallari, he's going to take the wait-and-see approach again this year:

The 35-year-old Vanderbilt product is coming off a subpar campaign in Miami.

He completed 62 percent of his throws for 2,666 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 appearances for the Dolphins. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's 35th-best quarterback.

Cutler had agreed to join Fox Sports as a color commentator before signing with the Dolphins. In April, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported he could return to broadcasting if his retirement becomes official this time around.

He's been pretty much the textbook definition of average throughout his career, which included stops with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before his one-year stay in Miami. His 85.3 passer rating across 12 years ranks 18th among active quarterbacks.

NFL teams are often content to accept average QB production if they lose their projected starter because of injury, as was the case with Miami last year.

Cutler appears content to delay his retirement decision to see if a similar opportunity arises in 2018. His play last season suggests teams would be better off looking in a different direction for a replacement, though.