Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Luke Kuechly Gifted 'Madden 99 Club' Nike Cleats

Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Luke Kuechly Gifted 'Madden 99 Club' Nike CleatsJuly 2, 2018
One perk of achieving a perfect 99 rating in the Madden video game series is free swag.
EA Sports shared an image of the cleats it gifted to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly for receiving the highest rating in "Madden NFL 19":
EA SPORTS Madden NFL @EAMaddenNFL
Greatness comes to those who earn it. Welcome to the #99Club @USNikeFootball https://t.co/eeDe4TjFGL
Nike Football @usnikefootball
The Gronk way is the only way. Welcome @RobGronkowski to the @EAMaddenNFL #99Club. https://t.co/GKmltwQI1f
Nike Football @usnikefootball
Boomin' on the field and in the game. Welcome @AB84 to the @EAMaddenNFL #99Club. https://t.co/VJX1gDk0ex
Nike Football @usnikefootball
Keep working. Keep pounding. Welcome @LukeKuechly to the @EAMaddenNFL #99Club. https://t.co/a698ooFnPj
There are seven players who have an overall rating of 99 for this year's edition, including Gronkowski's teammate and reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady. The others are Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Per Owen S. Good of Polygon.com, this year marks the most 99 overall ratings since "Madden NFL 07" also had seven.
While gamers won't get a pair of specially-made cleats, they can play "Madden NFL 19" when it hits stands Aug. 10.
