Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Luke Kuechly Gifted 'Madden 99 Club' Nike Cleats

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answers questions during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

One perk of achieving a perfect 99 rating in the Madden video game series is free swag. 

EA Sports shared an image of the cleats it gifted to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly for receiving the highest rating in "Madden NFL 19":

There are seven players who have an overall rating of 99 for this year's edition, including Gronkowski's teammate and reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady. The others are Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Per Owen S. Good of Polygon.com, this year marks the most 99 overall ratings since "Madden NFL 07" also had seven. 

While gamers won't get a pair of specially-made cleats, they can play "Madden NFL 19" when it hits stands Aug. 10.                   

Related

    Meet the NFL's Most Underrated Rookie

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Meet the NFL's Most Underrated Rookie

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Can Wear Alternate Jerseys 3 Times

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Teams Can Wear Alternate Jerseys 3 Times

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Riskiest Move This Offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Riskiest Move This Offseason

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Chancellor Says Goodbye to Football

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chancellor Says Goodbye to Football

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report