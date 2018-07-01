Ryan O'Reilly Traded to Blues; Sabres Receive 3 Players, 2 Picks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Denver. Buffalo won 4-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues announced Sunday that they acquired center Ryan O'Reilly from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for three players and two draft picks.

As part of the deal, Buffalo will receive forwards Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson as well as a 2019 first-round draft pick and 2021 second-round pick.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

