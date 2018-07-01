LeBron James Rumors: Nuggets Pursuing Meeting After Nikola Jokic's New Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives past Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, from Serbia, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets have been busy to start free agency, agreeing to terms with both center Nikola Jokic and wing Will Barton. But the team reportedly has an even bigger prize in mind.

According to Chris Mannix, the Nuggets are "aggressively pursuing a meeting with star free-agent forward LeBron James, a league source told Yahoo Sports, hoping to convince James that Denver's talent makes the Nuggets an ideal short-term fit."

Mannix added, "Denver has been in contact with James' agent, Rich Paul, and has doggedly tried to position the team as James' best option."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: CP3 Returns to Rockets for 4-Yr/$160M

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Returns to Rockets for 4-Yr/$160M

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LAL Has Not Been Aggressive in Recent Kawhi Talks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LAL Has Not Been Aggressive in Recent Kawhi Talks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: DeAndre Signs with Mavs for 1-Yr/$24M

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DeAndre Signs with Mavs for 1-Yr/$24M

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tap for Every NBA Deal Made So Far 👇

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tap for Every NBA Deal Made So Far 👇

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report