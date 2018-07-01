LeBron James Rumors: Nuggets Pursuing Meeting After Nikola Jokic's New Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets have been busy to start free agency, agreeing to terms with both center Nikola Jokic and wing Will Barton. But the team reportedly has an even bigger prize in mind.

According to Chris Mannix, the Nuggets are "aggressively pursuing a meeting with star free-agent forward LeBron James, a league source told Yahoo Sports, hoping to convince James that Denver's talent makes the Nuggets an ideal short-term fit."

Mannix added, "Denver has been in contact with James' agent, Rich Paul, and has doggedly tried to position the team as James' best option."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.