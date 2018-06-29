Mets Trade Rumors: NY Has 'Drawn Some Inquiries' for SP Zack Wheeler

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on June 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Mets have reportedly "drawn some inquiries" regarding the availability of starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, according to the New York Times' James Wagner

Wheeler, 28, is 2-6 with a 4.47 ERA, 1.331 WHIP and 2.69 strikeout-to-walk rate this season. He's been especially steady in June with a 3.26 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 13 walks across six starts. 

Wheeler, who's earning $1.9 million this season, will be a free agent after the 2019 campaign. 

On Thursday, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said the Mets will entertain offers for aces Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. 

"I know [general manager] Sandy [Alderson] was on the record with one point of view. We'll get together and discuss it. Those are two huge pieces for us," Ricco said, per the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert. "And we'll have to consider….for me, everything has to be on the table, but you gotta look long and hard before you move game-changing, top of the rotation pitchers like that."

Syndergaard is under team control for three more years before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022, while deGrom is scheduled to hit the open market in 2021. 

Related

    Cespedes Remaining in New York

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Cespedes Remaining in New York

    Jack Hendon
    via Metsmerizedonline

    Tebow Makes Double-A All-Star Team for Mets' Affiliate

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Tebow Makes Double-A All-Star Team for Mets' Affiliate

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Darvish Getting Second Opinion on Sore Arm

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Darvish Getting Second Opinion on Sore Arm

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Report: Tigers Pitching Coach Fired for Racial Slur

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Tigers Pitching Coach Fired for Racial Slur

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report