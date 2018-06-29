World Cup Favorites 2018: Odds for Every Team Entering Round of 16

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

It's been a breathless FIFA World Cup. Defending champions Germany have gone home, while the well-fancied Argentina needed an 86th-minute winner from Marcos Rojo against Nigeria to scrape through the group stage.

Brazil remain the favorites, but their group-stage performances weren't convincing.

The same was true of France, who will need to step up their quality significantly to beat Argentina in the last 16.

Here are the latest tournament odds for every team remaining at Russia 2018, according to OddsShark:

Brazil +350 (bet $100 to win $350)

Spain +450

Belgium +600

England +750

France +850

Croatia +1,000

Argentina +1,200

Portugal +2,200

Uruguay +2,200

Colombia +2,200

Switzerland +3,300

Mexico +5,000

Russia +6,000

Sweden +7,000

Denmark +8,000

Japan +15,000

Here is the knockout bracket in full:

Hosts Russia have surprised many by making the last 16 of their home World Cup. However, they were given a reality check in their final group game, as they lost 3-0 to Uruguay. Their meeting with 2010 champions Spain is likely to be the end of the road.

Uruguay vs. Portugal looks set to be one of the more gritty encounters of the 2018 World Cup, per the Daily Telegraph's Thom Gibbs:

As ever when it comes to Portugal, if Cristiano Ronaldo is on top form, they should move one step closer to the final.

For Argentina, it's all about Lionel Messi. France have flattered to deceive in Russia, but they have much more quality throughout their squad than La Albiceleste and should make the last eight if they step up their performance.



Brazil hinted they might be finding their groove in their final group-stage win over Serbia, while their last-16 opponents, Mexico, were thrashed 3-0 by Sweden.

El Tri beat Germany in their opening match of the tournament, and they will need to return to that kind of form to beat the favorites in the round of 16.

Japan have been quietly impressive this World Cup, but it would be a huge shock were they to get past a Belgium side that includes Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite going under the radar ahead of the tournament, Croatia have arguably been the most impressive side in Russia.

Their last-16 opponents, Denmark, are lucky to be in the knockout stages and are unlikely to get past the Luka Modric-led Croats.

Sweden against Switzerland is a last-16 encounter few would have predicted and is one of the least predictable contests of the round.

That's eclipsed only, perhaps, by England vs. Colombia, which should be a fascinating clash between two sides that will have genuine ambitions of making the semi-finals.