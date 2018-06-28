John Tavares Rumors: Sharks Believed to Be Top Choice If Star Leaves Islanders

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

It's not clear if John Tavares will remain with the New York Islanders or opt to leave in free agency, but if he decides to change sweaters for the first time in his career, there is reportedly a front-runner or two.

The Athletic's Arthur Staple reported on Thursday that while the star free agent was impressed by all six pitches he heard, the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs are his top two choices should he decide to move on from New York.

Even though he hopes Tavares re-signs with his team, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello understands the veteran has earned the right to test the open market.

"I have no disappointment. No discouragement," Lamoriello said recently, per ESPN,com's Greg Wyshynski. "He's earned every right to make whatever choice he has. The most important thing is that we hope in the end that he's an Islander."

Since being taken by New York with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Tavares has not played for any other organization. The captain has 272 goals, 349 assists and 621 points in 669 games in nine seasons with the team.

He totaled 37 goals, 47 assists and 84 points this past season. But despite those strong numbers, the Islanders went 35-37-10 (80 points) and finished 17 points out of the playoff picture.

That has the 27-year-old contemplating his future.

Staple noted that winning will be a top priority for Taveras in free agency. While he has been a two-time Hart Trophy finalist, he has made the playoffs just three times in his career, missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

San Jose, meanwhile, has missed the playoffs just once since 2003 and is just two years removed from a Stanley Cup Final appearance. Toronto has reached the postseason in each of the past two years and is the Ontario product's hometown team.

New York can offer Tavares an eight-year deal, while other teams can only offer him seven years in free agency. He's going to get paid either way, but if he is looking for more security, the Islanders have an advantage.

For now, though, Lamoriello and Co. as well as the rest of the league await Tavares' decision.