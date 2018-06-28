Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo, Top List of NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley has yet to play a down for the New York Giants, but the rookie running back is already building a massive following in the Big Apple.

The NFL's online shop released the best-selling jersey numbers Thursday, with Barkley sitting atop the list. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in second place and is one of eight QBs among the top 10:

The Giants selected Barkley second overall after he played a starring role for the Penn State Nittany Lions for three seasons. He amassed 5,038 yards from scrimmage and 51 touchdowns in 38 games.

Barkley is joined by fellow rookies Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns, and Sam Darnold, the New York Jets' quarterback of the future.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, is approaching his first full season as the Niners' starter. He looked good late last year, throwing for 1,560 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Considering San Francisco gave him a five-year, $137.5 million extension that included $74.1 million guaranteed, expectations will be sky-high for Garoppolo in 2018.