Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

The Boston Red Sox (54-27) will go for a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels (41-40) and try to extend their winning streak to four in a row overall Thursday when they host them as small home favorites.

The Red Sox overtook the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East with their latest victory, while the Angels saw their losing streak extended to five games.

MLB betting line: The Red Sox opened as -142 favorites (wager $142 to win $100); the total is at 10.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.2-3.0, Red Sox (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Angels can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles has not yet had a skid longer than five games this season, and the team finally looks to have an advantage in the starting pitching matchup with rookie Jaime Barria (5-3, 3.40 ERA) going to the hill for the 11th time.

The 21-year-old has been a bright spot for the Angels in 2018, especially on the road, where he has gone 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in four starts.

Despite losing his last two decisions overall, he has allowed two earned runs or less in three of his past four outings, walking six and striking out 18.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Boston has scored nine runs in each of the first two games of this series, and doing it a third consecutive time here would likely earn the team another win.

The Red Sox struck for six runs in the second inning on Wednesday before seeing the opposition rally and tie the game in the top of the seventh. Boston then answered with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and tacked on one more an inning later to account for the final margin.

J.D. Martinez did some major damage with a three-run home run in the second, his MLB-best 25th overall, to further enhance his AL MVP bid.

Smart betting pick

The Red Sox will turn to converted reliever Brian Johnson (1-2, 4.50 ERA) on the mound and hope their offense can carry them again in this spot.

The 27-year-old has not made a start since April 2 when he allowed one run and six hits in six innings of a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

Although he has been solid out of the bullpen the last few months, Los Angeles' bats will come alive against him to help avoid the sweep.

Take the Angels in an upset.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 0-5 in its last five games on the road.

Boston is 7-3 in its last 10 games at home against Los Angeles.

The total has gone over in four of Boston's last five games against Los Angeles.

