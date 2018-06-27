Athletics' Khris Davis Considering Participating in 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis, who is tied for fourth in Major League Baseball with 20 homers, could take part in the 2018 Home Run Derby.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Davis said Wednesday he was considering joining the field for MLB's annual power-hitting exhibition.

"I'm just going to wait and see," Davis said. "But if I do, [A's manager Bob Melvin] is throwing to me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.