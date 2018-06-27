Athletics' Khris Davis Considering Participating in 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis watches his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Monday, May 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis, who is tied for fourth in Major League Baseball with 20 homers, could take part in the 2018 Home Run Derby. 

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Davis said Wednesday he was considering joining the field for MLB's annual power-hitting exhibition. 

"I'm just going to wait and see," Davis said. "But if I do, [A's manager Bob Melvin] is throwing to me."

             

