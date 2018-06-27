BIG3 Basketball League to Allow Use of CBD for Pain Treatment and Recovery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

TULSA, OK - JULY 09: A detail view of BIG3 logos during week three of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at BOK Center on July 9, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The BIG3 basketball league is the first professional sports league in the United States that will permit its athletes to use cannabidiol (CBD) for pain treatment.

Jeff Kwatinetz, who co-founded the league and serves as co-CEO, announced the rule change in a statement released Wednesday, via ESPN.com's Ian Begley:

"The BIG3 is uniquely positioned in professional sports as a player-powered league that looks at our players as partners not property. As a testament to our relationship with our players, we listened to their feedback on CBD, as well as feedback from professionals in the regulatory and CBD industry, and decided to take this major step to support their health."

   

