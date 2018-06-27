Madden 19 Ratings: 'Madden 99 Club' Revealed Featuring Tom Brady, Von Miller

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a group of seven players to receive a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 19.

On Monday, Madden announced the inaugural members of the newly minted 99 Club would be revealed Wednesday:

Brady is joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller and Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The 40-year-old Patriots legend is coming off another monster season during which he captured his third Most Valuable Player Award and led New England to Super Bowl LII before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady, Miller and Donald were the only players to receive a 99 rating in last year's game.

Madden NFL 19 is scheduled for an Aug. 10 release.