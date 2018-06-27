NHL Trade Rumors: Latest on Erik Karlsson, Jeff Skinner and More

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Several big names were rumored to potentially be on the move during the NHL draft last weekend, and while only a few trades occurred, there is plenty of time left for teams to strike deals.

The draft is usually a popular time for trades since teams can receive instant capital in return for their players. However, assets sometimes become even more valuable on the trade market in the weeks following the draft, especially among teams that fail to make splashy free-agent signings.

With the free-agent frenzy approaching, here is a look at some of the top players who are rumored to be on the block and could change uniforms before the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Erik Karlsson

Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson is one of the NHL's elite players, but with only one year remaining on his contract, rumors persist regarding a potential trade.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Sens were fielding calls for Karlsson leading up to their turn in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Garrioch added that the Vegas Golden Knights were among the teams that pushed the hardest to make a deal for Karlsson, and they were reportedly even willing to take on forward Bobby Ryan's sizable contract.

In addition to the Golden Knights, the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks have all shown interest in Karlsson, per Garrioch.

While the 28-year-old Karlsson is a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenseman, he is coming off something of a down year by his standards.

The Swede finished with nine goals and 53 assists for 62 points to go along with a minus-25 rating.

Those goal and point totals were his worst since appearing in just 17 games in 2012-13, and the plus-minus was the second-worst of his career.

Karlsson has crossed the 60-point plateau in each of the past six full seasons he has appeared in, however, which is something no other blueliner can say.

The issue with trading for Karlsson is that there is a great deal of risk involved for the receiving team.

If Karlsson wants to test free agency next offseason, he could be nothing more than a rental, and that may hurt Ottawa's return.

That could change if another team is able to convince Karlsson to sign an extension in conjunction with a trade.

Since Karlsson stands to potentially land the biggest deal for a defenseman in NHL history, though, there isn't much incentive for him to commit to any team before next offseason.

Jeff Skinner

Winger Jeff Skinner has spent his entire eight-year NHL career with the Hurricanes, but with Carolina making sweeping changes this offseason, that could soon change.

The Cans already dealt defenseman Noah Hanifin and forward Elias Lindholm to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Dougie Hamilton, forward Micheal Ferland and a prospect.

Also, goalie Cam Ward is set to hit free agency, meaning the team's longest-tenured player may no longer be in the fold.

Skinner has had an up-and-down career, but there figures to be a market for him. Specifically, The Athletic's Josh Yohe reported that Skinner is on the "wish list" of Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford.

Rutherford has a history with Skinner, as he selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft when he was Carolina's GM.

Skinner won the 2011 Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year; however, replicating that success has been difficult for him.

In the five seasons after registering 63 points as a rookie, Skinner surpassed 50 points just twice, with a high of 54. He got back on track in 2016-17, though, with a career-high 37 goals to go along with 26 assists for 63 points.

Skinner's production then dropped back off last season to 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points. He also had a career-worst rating of minus-27.

Since Skinner has just one year remaining on his deal, he has the makings of a rental who may not net a huge return for Carolina.

That makes him an ideal target for a team like Pittsburgh that is firmly in win-now mode with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel on the roster.

The Pens fell short of winning a third straight Stanley Cup last season when they lost to the eventual Cup champion Washington Capitals in the second round of the playoffs.

Skinner is a talented forward who could thrive next to a center of Crosby's or Malkin's caliber, and that makes him well worth looking into from Rutherford's perspective.

Justin Faulk

In addition to Skinner, defenseman Justin Faulk is another player the Canes could make available.

Faulk is in a different spot since he is under contract for two more seasons and may have a bit more value on the trade market.

According to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Blackhawks are one team that has expressed interest in Faulk.

Faulk has topped the 30-point mark in each of the past five seasons, and he scored 15 or more goals in three straight campaigns from 2014-15 through 2016-17.

The 26-year-old had a down year in 2017-18, however, with eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points. He also had a career-worst minus-26 rating.

Most Canes struggled last season, and it stands to reason that a change of scenery could be beneficial to Faulk.

From an offensive perspective, Faulk is one of the NHL's top defensemen due to his booming shot and ability to create chances on the power-play.

With both Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook advancing in age, the Blackhawks could use an infusion of youth on their blueline.

Faulk isn't necessarily a young pup, but at 26, he is in his prime and likely has plenty of productive years left.

Since Carolina acquired a top-pairing, right-handed defenseman in Hamilton, it may be more willing to part with Faulk than it had been previously.

The Blackhawks are a playoff-caliber team based on their talent despite suffering through a difficult 2017-18, and adding some much-needed offensive punch to the back end could be precisely what they need to return to the postseason.