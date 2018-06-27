NHL Rumors: Top Buzz on Michal Kempny, Paul Stasnty and More

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

John Tavares has been meeting with several NHL teams on a well-publicized interview tour in Los Angeles.

While teams make their pitches to the Islanders' center, he is quite well-prepared as he sits down with them. Tavares has a 77-page document providing details on his suitors, according to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet. Those suitors include the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Islanders.

Trying to figure out which team is the favorite for his services at this time is mere speculation, but the Bruins or Lightning would likely be the Stanley Cup favorites if either team signs Tavares, and that would not be the case for the other teams.

Tavares is clearly the story of this year's free-agent class, but some role players appear to have carved out niches for themselves.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Michal Kempny was languishing in the minor leagues for the Chicago Blackhawks before the Washington Capitals made a move for him at the trade deadline. Kempny scored two goals and an assist in 22 regular-season games with the Caps, and added two more goals and three assists in 24 games during the postseason.

He played a steady game for the Caps and he did not hurt them as they made it through the ordeal and won their first Stanley Cup.

As a result of that strong performance, Kempny is getting quite a bit of attention as a free agent. He has received calls from as many as eight teams, according to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Caps are one of those teams, and he could end up remaining with the team he helped win a Stanley Cup.

Paul Stastny was quite an asset for the Winnipeg Jets after he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline.

The center was productive during the stretch run of the regular season for the Jets, but he was something of a game-changer during Winnipeg's playoff run. Stastny scored six goals and nine assists in 17 playoff games, and three of his goals were game winners.

He is also receiving quite a bit of attention during the free-agent interview period, and some of it is coming from the Montreal Canadiens, according to LeBrun.

The Habs are one of the league's weakest teams up the middle, and Stastny would allow them to be much more competitive in that area. The Jets would like to retain his services, but they have to make cap room for him.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have received "plenty" of trade offers for Artemi Panarin, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

However, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen does not have to rush to move Panarin. While the high-scoring forward has indicated that he wants to become a free agent a year from now, he could change his mind and decide to sign a contract with the Blue Jackets at any point.

If the Blue Jackets decide to move Panarin, they would like to get players who could help the team today, and not just prospects. That may give Kekalainen a limited pool to work with.