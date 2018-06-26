Arkansas Takes Series Lead with Game 1 Win in 2018 College World Series

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight (16) throws against Oregon State during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Arkansas is one win away from a national championship.

Blaine Knight threw six innings of one-run ball, and the Razorbacks broke out for a four-run fifth inning to earn a 4-1 victory over Oregon State in Game 1 of the 2018 College World Series.

Knight struck out six batters and allowed seven hits and one walk during a solid performance, holding the Beavers after giving up an RBI single to Michael Gretler in the second inning. Oregon State left seven runners on base.

    

