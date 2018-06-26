Josh Donaldson Suffers Setback Rehabbing Calf Injury; Out 3 Additional Weeks

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson is expected to miss at least another three weeks after suffering a setback in his rehab, according to a Tuesday report by Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

Donaldson has already been out nearly a month with a left calf injury but had been rehabbing in Florida with a return on the horizon. Unfortunately, he reinjured himself taking ground balls, and an MRI revealed he had an acute calf strain.

The 32-year-old played just two games for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays and was 2-of-5 before the injury.

He won't be re-evaluated until after the All-Star Break in mid-July.

Donaldson had been struggling before Toronto placed him on the disabled list, hitting .234 with a .333 on-base percentage, both of which would be his lowest marks since 2012, when he exceeded his rookie limits. He also only had five home runs and 16 RBI in 36 games.

The third baseman had been one of the best players in the league entering the 2018 campaign, earning MVP votes in each of the past five years and winning the American League award in 2015.

However, the latest injury couldn't come at a worse time for Donaldson, who is set to enter free agency after the season. After missing nearly one-third of the 2017 campaign because of an injury to his other calf, this should be a concern to watch for the veteran.