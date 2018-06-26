Deontay Wilder Rips Promoter in NSFW Rant for Avoiding Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2018

TALLADEGA, AL - APRIL 29: Deontay Wilder, world heavyweight boxing champion and honorary starter, on the grid prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 29, 2018 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder‏ is making it abundantly clear: He and his camp did everything possible to make an Anthony Joshua fight happen.

Wilder unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on Twitter aimed at promoter Eddie Hearn‏, who denied a report Joshua agreed to fight Alexander Povetkin to avoid Wilder:

Hearn has publicly pressed back, accusing Wilder's camp of being too slow in responding during negotiations. 

"We have waited over a week for Wilder's comments on the contract and on Sunday and in the media we were told they will be back with their comments this Friday, nearly two weeks after it was sent," Hearn said in a text to ESPN's Nick Parkinson.

"Who on earth waits nearly two weeks to get back regarding a fight they supposedly want so badly? With the WBA's position, the game is up for Deontay Wilder and we have to move forward with Povetkin. We are happy to sign the Wilder contract at [the] moment they get their act together but I honestly can't tell you if that's five days or five years."

The camps of Wilder and Joshua had been in talks for months for what would be the biggest heavyweight bout in recent memory. Wilder's camp had initially attempted to have Joshua come stateside for a fight, but they received pushback from Joshua, who is from the United Kingdom. Any bout between the two would almost certainly take place in the U.K.

Both fighters are undefeated professionally. 

