Deontay Wilder Rips Promoter in NSFW Rant for Avoiding Anthony Joshua Fight

Deontay Wilder Rips Promoter in NSFW Rant for Avoiding Anthony Joshua FightJune 26, 2018
Deontay Wilder is making it abundantly clear: He and his camp did everything possible to make an Anthony Joshua fight happen.
Wilder unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on Twitter aimed at promoter Eddie Hearn, who denied a report Joshua agreed to fight Alexander Povetkin to avoid Wilder:
Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber
@EddieHearn @BrendanSchaub Stop with the bullshit we did it all! you fuckers didn’t won’t this work you scared MFers . You talk shit but can’t back nothing up you coward and now the ppl see the truth. I’m so happy it’s over now I’ve done my part the world seen that so stay in England with that BS
Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber
@EddieHearn @BrendanSchaub Over here we understand and can identify a coward ass bitch. I knew I smelt pussy lmao smdh. I’m so happy the Bullshit is done and p.s. fuck your offer bitch we will have the last laugh I promise you this‼️
Hearn has publicly pressed back, accusing Wilder's camp of being too slow in responding during negotiations.
"We have waited over a week for Wilder's comments on the contract and on Sunday and in the media we were told they will be back with their comments this Friday, nearly two weeks after it was sent," Hearn said in a text to ESPN's Nick Parkinson.
"Who on earth waits nearly two weeks to get back regarding a fight they supposedly want so badly? With the WBA's position, the game is up for Deontay Wilder and we have to move forward with Povetkin. We are happy to sign the Wilder contract at [the] moment they get their act together but I honestly can't tell you if that's five days or five years."
The camps of Wilder and Joshua had been in talks for months for what would be the biggest heavyweight bout in recent memory. Wilder's camp had initially attempted to have Joshua come stateside for a fight, but they received pushback from Joshua, who is from the United Kingdom. Any bout between the two would almost certainly take place in the U.K.
Both fighters are undefeated professionally.
Diaz Allowed by Court Order to Fight for WBO Belt