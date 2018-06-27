NHL Free Agency 2018: Latest Predictions, Rumors on James Neal, Mike Green, More

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the draft over and the trade market on hold until John Tavares makes his big decision, NHL free agency 2018 is looming larger than perhaps it was a week ago. Had the All-World forward decided to stick with the New York Islanders, general managers could have gone about their business normally.

Instead, Tavares is hosting five teams in California this week to listen to pitches ahead of July 1, according to Darren Dreger of TSN (h/t SNY). Including the squads that the pending free agent will speak with over the phone and possibly meet up with later, nearly a third of the league is awaiting his choice.

It's as close to The Decision that NHL fans will likely get, and while the events aren't unfolding live on ESPN, almost the entirety of the league is at a standstill until the pivot inks a new deal.



While Tavares is mulling over his options, most general managers are developing various ways to approach free agency depending on what the 28-year-old does.



Will Mike Green Accept Red Wings' Offer?

This particular free-agent class is notably weak, especially when it comes to defensemen. With John Carlson deciding to remain a member of the Washington Capitals, Mike Green is suddenly the cream of the blue-line crop.

Several weeks ago, re-signing with the Detroit Red Wings might have been the defender's best bet. The feeling was that the spine surgery the 32-year-old underwent in April might scare off potential bidders, and by rejoining Detroit, Green would be able to prove that he was healthy before the Red Wings moved him to a contender at the trade deadline.

He's now the top option available to teams looking to upgrade on defense, which could make more than one general manager willing to incur a bit more risk. According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, he has one- and two-year offers from the Red Wings, but he could get the term he's looking for via free agency.

Will Green end up sticking with the Red Wings? Or will he find a new home on a three-plus season contract come July 1?

Prediction: Odds are good that this is the defenseman's last chance to cash in as his career comes to a close, so he could sign a multiyear deal with a team other than Detroit.

John Locher/Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights Set to Lose David Perron to Free Agency

The Vegas Golden Knights were one of the best stories in sports during their run-up to the Stanley Cup Final this season. It was fun to follow, all things considered, and energized the Nevada fanbase for years to come.

When you are a successful team, however, other organizations will want your players. It doesn't matter that the Golden Knights overachieved or that they will only be skating in their second season come 2018-19.

They were good, and so the assumption is that players on their roster are also good.

Forward David Perron is one of the forwards who helped propel Vegas to the Final, and he's poised for a sizable payday after playing for five different teams since 2013.

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Golden Knights weren't able to come to terms with Perron. As a result he received several offers once the interview period opened on Sunday.

Perron's agent, Allan Walsh, also told the Review that Vegas hadn't given the forward an offer since February. "There's been significant interest in David today (Sunday)," Walsh said. “David has loved his time in Las Vegas. He loves his teammates. It's a very special group. But he's forced to look at other opportunities."

Prediction: Perron had a career year in 2017-18 and no one should blame him for seeking a more long-term, lucrative contract than Vegas tabled him.

Teams that missed out on Ilya Kovalchuk or are seeking Rick Nash's offense could end up looking to Perron as a Plan B. Perhaps a team like the Boston Bruins or San Jose Sharks will be interested in landing his services.

James Neal Will Also Leave the Vegas Golden Knights

When Perron and James Neal were selected during the expansion draft, the assumption was that both players—who only had one year left on their respective contracts—would be moved to contenders around the trade deadline for futures.

That isn't the way the season unfolded, however.

Vegas was a contender by the time the deadline rolled around, and instead of shipping off assets, they took a serious run at landing Erik Karlsson. The Golden Knights couldn't trade two key players away en route to the playoffs and a division title, but they haven't been particularly keen on the idea of paying Perron or Neal either.

The Review is also reporting that the latter will also be heading to free agency, leaving Vegas with two massive holes in their top-six.

"Until further notice, James prefers to keep things quiet," Neals' agent Patrick Morris said. "I don't believe in negotiating in the media. All I can tell you is he loves Vegas and he wants to stay."

Vegas is also poised to lose forward Ryan Reaves and defenseman Luca Sbisa, according to Schoen's column.

Prediction: Like Perron, Neal will be a consolation prize of sorts as free agency shakes itself out.

Teams that cleared space for Carlson or Tavares will have plenty of cash on hand to sign Neal if they want to, and the odds are good that the underrated finisher will be able to secure the kind of contract that Vegas (understandably) didn't want to give him in free agency.